Six-Man Tag Match Set For New Year’s AEW Dynamite

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW DYnamite

– AEW has set a big six-man tag team match for the first AEW Dynamite of 2020. The company announced on Twitter on Christmas morning that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will team up against the Lucha Bros and PAC, as you can see below.

The episode takes place on New Year’s Day from Jacksonville, Florida and will air live on TNT:

