wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Set For New Year’s AEW Dynamite
December 25, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has set a big six-man tag team match for the first AEW Dynamite of 2020. The company announced on Twitter on Christmas morning that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will team up against the Lucha Bros and PAC, as you can see below.
The episode takes place on New Year’s Day from Jacksonville, Florida and will air live on TNT:
Jacksonville, FL!
Wednesday, Jan 1st
Are you ready for this 6-Man Tag-Team Match?
It's #TheElite vs. #TheLuchaBrothers & @BASTARDPAC
Great seats are still available for purchase at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/XC5npoNQCK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On What Triple H Said To Her After Her NXT Title Win
- Identity of Wrestlers Squashed By Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Erick Rowan on RAW
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line