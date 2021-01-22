Six-Man Tag Match Set for Next ROH TV

ROH has announced a big six-man tag team match for the next episode of ROH TV. ROH has announced that Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery will take on The Foundation on tonight’s show.

Also announced is a pure rules match between Dalton Castle and Josh Woods. The full announcement is below:

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery) vs. The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal and Tracy Williams)

This is a clash between two of the hottest factions in the sport.

Taylor is the No. 1 contender for the ROH World Title, and he and SOS (Moses and Kaun) are the No. 1 contenders for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title. The Foundation has the Pure Champion (Gresham) and ROH World Tag Team Champion (Gresham and Lethal) in its camp.

The Foundation’s goal is to “purify” all the divisions in ROH, and a win over STP would put them in line for a shot against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus).

Taylor and SOS (Moses and Kaun) actually could be the six-man tag champs right now if they wanted to.

When STP’s scheduled title match against MexiSquad at Final Battle last month was cancelled due to Bandido and Flamita being unable to travel due to COVID-19, ROH officials planned to strip MexiSquad of the belts and award them to the challengers by forfeit. Taylor declined the offer, saying that when he and SOS make history, they will do it the right away.

That caught the attention of The Foundation, who are on a mission ro restore honor in ROH. They want to see firsthand if STP is as honorable as they seem.

“A gesture is empty without action,” Williams said. “And you want to talk about your actions? I met SOS when they jumped me from behind. That’s how I met you guys. So you gotta prove it.”

STP is just as skeptical of The Foundation.

“The Foundation talks about the change that they want to bring to Ring of Honor. Since when?” Taylor said. “Rhett, Jay Lethal, you all have been here for over a decade. If you wanted to bring change to Ring of Honor you’d have done it. Gresham and Tracy, you talk about purifying the divisions. You want assimilation. You want conformity. You want to gentrify Ring of Honor for only the people and styles that you deem worthy.

“The Foundation wishes it was Shane Taylor Promotions. You wish you could say the things we say. You wish you could do the things we do. You wish you could lead the way we lead. Unapologetic. Uncompromising. Unafraid. But if you’re asking us if we want the opportunity to whip y’all’s asses, yeah, we really do.”

Pure Rules Match: Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

This match will have a significant impact on the Pure rankings. Woods is currently ranked No. 2, while Castle is unranked.

Woods scored the biggest victory of his career when he pinned Lethal, a two-time former ROH World Champion, a couple months ago. Now he is looking to defeat another former world champion in Castle.

“I love a challenge,” Woods said. “I love pure wrestling at its core foundation. This is what I live for, wrestling a guy like Dalton Castle.”

Woods is facing a man desperate to get back on track. Castle has lost three of his past four one-on-one matches.

“Would a victory be the therapy I need? I don’t know,” Castle said. “I just know I’ve got a lot pent up inside here. He’s in for a match in his mind, but really he’s messing with a box full of bees. A big box with a lot of holes.”