Six-Man Tag Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 7-10-19

– Gallus will compete in a six-man tag match against their rivals on next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced during Wednesday’s episode that Dave Mastiff will team with Primate and Mike Hitchman against Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang next week.

NXT UK airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

