wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
The Bloodline will hit the ring for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced during tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Roman Reigns and The Usos will face off with Riddle and the Street Profits on Monday’s show.
The updated lineup for next week’s episode is:
* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits
* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
* Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration
* Logan Paul Hosts ImPaulsive TV with The Miz
