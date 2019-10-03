Six-Man Tag Match Set For NJPW Destroyer Memorial Night

– NJPW has announced a six-man tag team match for NJPW Destroyer Memorial Night. The company announced on Wednesday that Jyushin Thunder Liger, Keiji Muto and Kento Miyahara will face SANADA, BUSHI & KAI at the show, which takes place on November 15th.

The full announcement reads:

NJPW to be represented at Destroyer Memorial Night on November 15 in Ota City Gymnasium

On November 15, a special memorial card will be held to remember the Destroyer Dick Beyer, a legendary figure in global professional wrestling and Japanese pop culture, who passed away in March at the age of 88.

The main event sees Jyushin Thunder Liger, Keiji Muto and Kento Miyahara take on SANADA, BUSHI & KAI!

The top match of the night will see Jyushin Thunder Liger in an impressive trio with WRESTLE-1’s Keiji Muto and Kento Miyahara of All Japan Pro Wrestling. Speaking of AJPW, their opponents are three men who got their first breaks in the promotion; Los Ingobernables De Japon’s BUSHI and SANADA and freelancer KAI.

Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru to face Aoyagi brothers!

Keeping an AJPW theme are two more All Japan alums now part of Suzuki Gun: Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. They’ll face All Japan’s promising sibling tag team of Yuma and Atsuki Aoyagi. Taichi has a history with Yuma Aoyagi; the Holy Emperor was vicious in his assault on Yuma during their first round Super J-Cup 2016 meeting, and since then, they’ve been opposite one another at the AJPW 45th anniversary event in Ryogoku in 2017, and the Giant Baba Memorial card in February.

Suzuki, Taiyo Kea reform GURENTAI Tag!

Also on the card, Minoru Suzuki will team with freelancer and former Tokyo GURENTAI team mate Taiyo Kea, taking on AJPW’s Suwama and WRESTLE-1’s Shuji Kondo.

The Destroyer Memorial Night: The White Mask Reigns Forever

Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo Japan

Friday November 15 /Merchandise sale 4PM/Doors 4:30PM/Start 6PM

Information (Japanese) https://giant-baba.com/