Six-Man Tag Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has booked a six-man tag match for next week’s Dynamite that will see Jon Moxley join forces with Lance Archer and Rey Fenix. The company announced on Friday that the three will face the trio of Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade on next Wednesday’s episode.

The full lineup for next week’s show thus far is below:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match: Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project

* FTR vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

* Sting calls out Team Taz