wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After This Week’s Smackdown (Pics)

January 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

A six-man tag team match went down after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, the team of Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline in the post-show dark match. Reigns got Curb Stomped by Rollins which led to the pinfall:

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

