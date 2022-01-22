Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After This Week’s Smackdown (Pics)

A six-man tag team match went down after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, the team of Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline in the post-show dark match. Reigns got Curb Stomped by Rollins which led to the pinfall:

Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kevin Owens vs Bloodline in the dark match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CspPUgyYJo — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) January 22, 2022