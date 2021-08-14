wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After WWE Smackdown Taping

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Smackdown

John Cena and the Mysterios again teamed for a six-man tag match after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As you can see below from the Inside the Ropes Twitter account, Cena and the Mysterios beat Roman Reigns and the Usos after the show, with Cena getting the pinfall on one of the Usos to win:

