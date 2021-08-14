wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After WWE Smackdown Taping
John Cena and the Mysterios again teamed for a six-man tag match after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As you can see below from the Inside the Ropes Twitter account, Cena and the Mysterios beat Roman Reigns and the Usos after the show, with Cena getting the pinfall on one of the Usos to win:
Dark main event is John Cena and the Mysterios vs. the Usos and Roman Reigns. This should be a blast! #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/EPIz5TNwqM
— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021
Dominik has been in this match a LONG time. #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/Qeh1Iriq5C
— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021
John Cena pinned one of the Usos (was hard to see which in the shenanigans) to win the match. That was loads of fun! The pop for Cena's hot tag and then the double 619 was insane. #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/R1P3wVz4iz
— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Hoping To ‘Amp Up’ Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Tonight
- Jake Hager Says Gable Steveson Can’t Take Him Down, Steveson Says He Doesn’t Know Who Hager Is
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price