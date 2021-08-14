Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After WWE Smackdown Taping

John Cena and the Mysterios again teamed for a six-man tag match after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As you can see below from the Inside the Ropes Twitter account, Cena and the Mysterios beat Roman Reigns and the Usos after the show, with Cena getting the pinfall on one of the Usos to win:

Dark main event is John Cena and the Mysterios vs. the Usos and Roman Reigns. This should be a blast! #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/EPIz5TNwqM — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021

Dominik has been in this match a LONG time. #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/Qeh1Iriq5C — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021