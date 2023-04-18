wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 18, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a big six-man tag team match for this week’s show. The company announced on Tuesday that Time Machine — KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns — will face Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey on Thursday’s episode.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Time Machine (@fakekinkade and @SuperChrisSabin) battle @SpeedballBailey, @TheJonGresham, and @TheTreyMiguel! pic.twitter.com/cK165oTvO9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2023
