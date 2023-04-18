wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a big six-man tag team match for this week’s show. The company announced on Tuesday that Time Machine — KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns — will face Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey on Thursday’s episode.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will air on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

