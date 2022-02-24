wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 23, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a trios match for this next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s show that Hangman Page will team with John Silver and Alex Reynolds against Adam Cole and reDRagon on next Wednesday’s show.
You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs from Jacksonville, Florida on TBS:
* Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon
* Casino Battle Royale: Competitors TBD
