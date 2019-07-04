wrestling / News

AEW News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To Fight for the Fallen, Shawn Spears Demands Sit-Down Interview With Jim Ross, New Road to Fight for the Fallen

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight for the Fallen

– AEW has announced a six-man tag for Fight for the Fallen on July 13. Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin will team up against MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara.

– Speaking of Spears, he said that he would give an explanation for his attack on Cody at Fyter Fest if he’s granted a sit down interview with Jim Ross.

– AEW has also released episode 2 of their “Road to Fight for the Fallen” series.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fight For the Fallen, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading