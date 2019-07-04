AEW News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To Fight for the Fallen, Shawn Spears Demands Sit-Down Interview With Jim Ross, New Road to Fight for the Fallen

– AEW has announced a six-man tag for Fight for the Fallen on July 13. Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin will team up against MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara.

– Speaking of Spears, he said that he would give an explanation for his attack on Cody at Fyter Fest if he’s granted a sit down interview with Jim Ross.

Speaking of “vulnerable”… He bled exactly how I thought he would….easily. Now if @AEWrestling feels they are owed any kind of explanation, they can send good ol Jim Ross for a nice little sit down… Sincerely, “A great hand” https://t.co/GdFL0ULsfs — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) July 4, 2019

– AEW has also released episode 2 of their “Road to Fight for the Fallen” series.