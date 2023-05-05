Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for their Under Siege PPV, as The Design battles Sami Callihan and two mystery partners. The event happens on May 26th and airs live on Impact+. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* #1 Contenders Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

* The Design vs. Sami Callihan and 2 partners TBD

* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, she can’t get another shot while Purrazzo is champion)