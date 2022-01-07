Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To The WRLD on GCW Event

GCW has announced a six-man tag team match for their upcoming event ‘The WRLD on GCW’ on January 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will feature Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF taking on Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Arez. The event will stream on FITE. Here is the updated lineup:

* Original ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian

* Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF vs. Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Arez