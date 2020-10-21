wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s Episode of NXT
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
On today’s episode of The Bump, a six-man tag team match was announced for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA network. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will take on Jake Atlas, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
BREAKING: @swerveconfident, @TheeAdonisWWE & @JakeAtlas_ will battle @EscobarWWE, @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE in a 6-Man Tag Team Match TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/2dx1ZoURZg
— WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2020
Shawn Michaels hyped the match up on Twitter, calling it “one to watch.”
This will be one to watch!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/hgx8WN6ZL4
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 21, 2020
