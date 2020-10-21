Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s Episode of NXT

On today’s episode of The Bump, a six-man tag team match was announced for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA network. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will take on Jake Atlas, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Shawn Michaels hyped the match up on Twitter, calling it “one to watch.”