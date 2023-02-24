Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To WWE Smackdown, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which takes place in Evansville, IN. Imperium will face the team of Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss.

In recent weeks, Braun Stowman & Ricochet failed to unseat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion The Usos, and Madcap Moss fell short against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Now, the explosive trio of Moss, The Monster of All Monsters and The One and Only will look to get back to their winning ways when they join forces against Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

* Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley go face-to-face

* New Firefly Fun House