wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
FTR and Daniel Garcia will team up for a six-man tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that the trio will face off against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS and Max, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy
* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron
* Hangman Page vs. TBA
* Daniel Garcia & FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* MJF appears live
THIS WED 2/26 #AEWDynamite
San Diego, CA
Early West Coast Start
8pm ET/5pm PT, TBS/Max
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia + @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs @AdamColePro/@KORcombat/@roderickstrong
Garcia brings in his old friends FTR vs his friendly rivals O’Reilly/Roddy/Cole THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/pDom2t9kWQ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Roxanne Perez Is Only Going To Get Better On WWE Main Roster
- Matt Hardy Thinks Controversy With AEW Ring At Grand Slam: Australia Was Absurd
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract