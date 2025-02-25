Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

FTR and Daniel Garcia will team up for a six-man tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that the trio will face off against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS and Max, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

* Hangman Page vs. TBA

* Daniel Garcia & FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* MJF appears live