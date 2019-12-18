WWE News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For RAW, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Steve Austin

– WWE announced on the latest episode The Bump that Randy Orton will team with The Viking Raiders on RAW against The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). The match has been taped already, so if you want to know who won, check that out here.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Steve Austin (55), Rob Van Dam (49), Trish Stratus (44) and Eric Escobar (40).