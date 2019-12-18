wrestling / News
WWE News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For RAW, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Steve Austin
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced on the latest episode The Bump that Randy Orton will team with The Viking Raiders on RAW against The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). The match has been taped already, so if you want to know who won, check that out here.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@RandyOrton will team with @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE to take on @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE THIS MONDAY on #RAW!
Thanks, @mckenzienmitch! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/yVa1xTruaB
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 18, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Steve Austin (55), Rob Van Dam (49), Trish Stratus (44) and Eric Escobar (40).
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Says She Needed to Evolve With Heel Turn, Talks New Attitude & Teaming With Sasha Banks
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized