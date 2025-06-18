Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Tanahashi Jam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for NJPW Tanahashi Jam later this month. Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi will team with a mystery partner against United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young). The show is being booked and produced by Hiroshi Tanahashi. It happens at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya on June 29. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. TBD

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Oleg Boltin (c) vs. Yuji Nagata

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Hiromu Takahashi & LEONA

* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young) vs. Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & TBD