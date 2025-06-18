wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Tanahashi Jam
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for NJPW Tanahashi Jam later this month. Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi will team with a mystery partner against United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young). The show is being booked and produced by Hiroshi Tanahashi. It happens at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya on June 29. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. TBD
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Oleg Boltin (c) vs. Yuji Nagata
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Hiromu Takahashi & LEONA
* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young) vs. Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & TBD
【6月29日 (日) 『TANAHASHI JAM～至』愛知県体育館の“第5弾カード”が決定！】
棚橋弘至プロデュース試合
「付き人対決！棚橋イズムが見たい」
辻陽太＆鷹木信悟＆“X” vs グレート-O-カーン＆カラム・ニューマン＆ジェイコブ！
詳細https://t.co/k6jBcnOawS#TANAJAM pic.twitter.com/sQ8eflJ1ZC
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) June 18, 2025
