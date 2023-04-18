wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Official For WWE Backlash
April 17, 2023 | Posted by
The Bloodline will battle Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE announced that Owens, Zayn, and Riddle will face The Usos and Solo at the May 6th PPV.
The show is set to air live from Puerto Rico on Peacock and WWE Network.
BREAKING: @WWEUsos & @WWESoloSikoa of #TheBloodline will take on @SuperKingofBros & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/8Qs96eeTf6
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2023
