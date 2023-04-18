wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Team Match Official For WWE Backlash

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

The Bloodline will battle Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE announced that Owens, Zayn, and Riddle will face The Usos and Solo at the May 6th PPV.

The show is set to air live from Puerto Rico on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading