Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a six-man tag team match to the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced that Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) will face The Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara).

The updated card for the show is below; it takes place on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri and airs live on TNT.

* 30 Man Ironman Match: PAC vs. Kenny Omega

* Official Weigh-Ins For Revolution: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends

* Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara