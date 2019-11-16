wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
– WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company revealed on Friday’s episode that Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, and Shorty G will team up against King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
The show will be the final one before Survivor Series and airs live on FOX next Friday.
NEXT FRIDAY: @WWERomanReigns @AliWWE & @WWEGable vs. @BaronCorbinWWE @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pU7ivnHUvj
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2019
