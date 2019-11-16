wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown 11-22-19

– WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company revealed on Friday’s episode that Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, and Shorty G will team up against King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

The show will be the final one before Survivor Series and airs live on FOX next Friday.

