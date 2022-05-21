wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
A six-man tag team match has been set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Xavier Woods defeated Butch but was attacked by him after the match. Woods later said that he and Kofi Kingston will be facing Butch, Sheamus, and Ridghe Holland, and bringing a tag partner that the trios wouldn’t be happy about.
The match is the only one announced for next week thus far.
WOAH! Who does @AustinCreedWins have in mind to match the numbers game alongside @TrueKofi against @WWESheamus, @RidgeWWE & Butch?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nMAMQFJuDR
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Johnny Gargano, Alexa Bliss and Others React To Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave of Absence From WWE
- Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat’s Statement About Turning Down Starrcast Match
- More Notes On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence, Reaction Backstage