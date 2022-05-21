wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A six-man tag team match has been set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Xavier Woods defeated Butch but was attacked by him after the match. Woods later said that he and Kofi Kingston will be facing Butch, Sheamus, and Ridghe Holland, and bringing a tag partner that the trios wouldn’t be happy about.

The match is the only one announced for next week thus far.

