Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor
February 5, 2020 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced a new six-man tag team match for Supercard of Honor. The company revealed on Wednesday that Mexisquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus) will take on Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero and Amazing Red. You can see the announcement below.
ROH Supercard of Honor takes place on April 4th in Lakeland, Florida over WrestleMania weekend.
Signed for #SupercardOfHonor April 4th in Lakeland, Florida! #Mexisquad @bandidowrestler @flamita_dtu @rey_horus vs @WillOspreay @azucarRoc @AmazingRed1
Tickets are on sale now!
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/kxooJAEl6M
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 5, 2020
