Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Monday that ELimination Chamber competitors Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will face their fellow Chamber opponents Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin.

The show takes place on Friday and airs live on FOX. it is the final show before Elimination Chamber.

