wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
February 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Monday that ELimination Chamber competitors Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will face their fellow Chamber opponents Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin.
The show takes place on Friday and airs live on FOX. it is the final show before Elimination Chamber.
The final stop before #WWEChamber features a massive 6-man tag team match on #SmackDown!
📺: Friday, 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/tloZpX6dt2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- LA Knight Comments On His NXT Signing, WWE Calls Him ‘Hottest Free Agent’ In Wrestling
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life