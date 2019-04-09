wrestling / News
WWE News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Smackdown, Stat on Drew McIntyre’s Return to SD
– A six-man tag team match is set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE set up the match in the opening segment of the show, which was a celebration of Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania. During the segment, The Bar came down and challenged the team to a six-man match, with Drew McIntyre being brought out as their partner:
#TheBar made a friend at #RAW…@WWECesaro @WWESheamus & @DMcIntyreWWE will join forces to take on #TheNewDay in #6ManTag action TONIGHT on #SDLive! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/Y3sbX51pQP
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2019
– On a related note, the WWE Stats Twitter account notes that this is McIntyre’s first match on the Blue Brand in five years. He last competed on the show in a six-man tag match in May of 2014, when he was part of 3MB with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.
This will be the first time in 5 years that @DMcIntyreWWE is competing on SmackDown. His last time in the ring on the blue brand was in May of 2014, where he also competed in a #6ManTag Match. https://t.co/WITrPwewEv
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) April 10, 2019
