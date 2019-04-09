WWE News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Smackdown, Stat on Drew McIntyre’s Return to SD

– A six-man tag team match is set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE set up the match in the opening segment of the show, which was a celebration of Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania. During the segment, The Bar came down and challenged the team to a six-man match, with Drew McIntyre being brought out as their partner:

– On a related note, the WWE Stats Twitter account notes that this is McIntyre’s first match on the Blue Brand in five years. He last competed on the show in a six-man tag match in May of 2014, when he was part of 3MB with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.