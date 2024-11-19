wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For TNA Turning Point
A new match has announced for TNA Turning Point. TNA announced on Tuesday that The Hardys will team with Ace Austin against The Rascalz and KUSHIDA at the show, as you can see below.
The full updated card for the event, which takes place on November 29th and airs live on TNA+, is:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich OR Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace
* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA
BREAKING: @MATTHARDYBRAND,@JEFFHARDYBRAND & @The_Ace_Austin will face @TheTreyMiguel, @ZacharyWentz and KUSHIDA at #TNATurningPoint on November 29 LIVE on TNA+ from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC.
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/x7QQ2f1Gzl pic.twitter.com/XGTWHsxkf5
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Upcoming AEW & ROH TV Tapings at Hammerstein Ballroom, Tony Khan Set for Full Gear Media Call
- JBL Recalls Pressure of WWE Title Getting To Eddie Guerrero
- Booker T Names Who He Would Want His Last Match To Be Against
- Kurt Angle Says It Doesn’t Matter That Vince McMahon Is Out of WWE, Company Can Succeed Without Him