Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For TNA Turning Point

A new match has announced for TNA Turning Point. TNA announced on Tuesday that The Hardys will team with Ace Austin against The Rascalz and KUSHIDA at the show, as you can see below.

The full updated card for the event, which takes place on November 29th and airs live on TNA+, is:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich OR Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace

* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA