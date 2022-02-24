Six-Man Tag Team Match Unlikely For AEW Revolution (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut last night, siding with the House of Black to beat down PAC and Penta Oscuro. It was later announced that he had officially signed with the company. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that a match had been planned for the House of Black at AEW Revolution, but that may not be likely now.

The original plan was to have Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews against a reunited Death Triangle, including Rey Fenix. But the match may be held off until a later date. Meltzer said that he was told that Fenix was three weeks away from returning, which would be past the March 6 PPV date.

Fenix has been out of action ever since suffering an arm injury last month.