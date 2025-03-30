Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

WrestleCon has announced a new match for this year’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The convention revealed on Sunday that TDMK will take on Hechicero, Michael Oku and Flip Gordon at the April 17th show in Las Vegas.

The updated card for the event, which is part of WrestleCon Las Vegas weekend, is:

* TDMK will take on Hechicero, Michael Oku and Flip Gordon

* Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh

* Mascara Dorada vs. Ninja Mack

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean

Guest Enforcer: Dan Severn