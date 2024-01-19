Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that the LWO will take on Santos Escobar, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on Friday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

* LWO vs. Santos Escobar, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* The KO Show with special guest Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles & Randy Orton sign contract for WWE Royal Rumble match