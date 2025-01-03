wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

January 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme Image Credit: WWE

The two Bloodlines will collide on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced on Friday that The Usos & Sami Zayn will battle Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in the main event of tonight’s show, the first three-hour episode of the brand’s USA Network era.

The updated card for the show, which airs tonight on USA, is:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
* The Usos & Sami Zayn vs. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, & Tama Tonga

