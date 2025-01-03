wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
January 3, 2025 | Posted by
The two Bloodlines will collide on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced on Friday that The Usos & Sami Zayn will battle Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in the main event of tonight’s show, the first three-hour episode of the brand’s USA Network era.
The updated card for the show, which airs tonight on USA, is:
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade
* The Usos & Sami Zayn vs. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, & Tama Tonga
🚨 🚨 🚨 @RealNickAldis has a HUGE announcement regarding tonight's main event as #SmackDown moves to THREE HOURS!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/84X6gLp8iA
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2025