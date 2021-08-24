Six-Man Tag Team Matches Set For AEW Dynamite

AEW has set two six-man tag team matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday’s episode of Dark that Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, & Eddie Kingston will face Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake of The Wingman on Wednesday’s show.

In addition, The Gunn Club will take on The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto on the show. You can see the updated lineup below:

* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament: Varsity Blondes vs. The Lucha Bros.

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson

* Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter

* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

* Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, & Darby Allin vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake)

* The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto)

* CM Punk’s First Dynamite Appearance