Six-Man Tag Team Matches Set For AEW Dynamite
AEW has set two six-man tag team matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday’s episode of Dark that Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, & Eddie Kingston will face Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake of The Wingman on Wednesday’s show.
In addition, The Gunn Club will take on The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto on the show. You can see the updated lineup below:
* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament: Varsity Blondes vs. The Lucha Bros.
* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson
* Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter
* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy
* Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, & Darby Allin vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake)
* The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto)
* CM Punk’s First Dynamite Appearance
As announced on #AEWDark, the wild trio of @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin w/ @Sting clash with @CezarBononi_/@ryrynemnem/@RealJDDrake of #TheWingmen w/ @PAvalon TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT from Milwaukee! Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/PPtfUTbX81
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021
As announced on #AEWDark, the #GunnClub (@RealBillyGunn/@coltengunn/@theaustingunn) will battle #TheFactory (@realmmarshall1/@Mr_Freakbeast/@aaronsolow) TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on @tntdrama + @PaulWight will be a special guest commentator to keep an eye on QT! pic.twitter.com/PvhxKgdLcW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021