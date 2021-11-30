wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Announced For ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that a new match has been added to ROH Final Battle, as Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles against The Righteous trio of Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch.
The show will take place on December 11 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
Here’s the updated ROH Final Battle lineup:
* ROH World Title: (c) Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
* ROH Tag Team Titles: (c) The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)
* ROH Pure Title: (c) Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles: (c) Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
* ROH Women’s Title: (c) Rok-C vs. Willow or Mandy Leon
* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
