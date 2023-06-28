Six-Man Tag Team Title Match and More Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV, including a Six-Man Tag Team Championship match. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday on Honor Club:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy vs. SHINGO, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. KC Spinelli

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chuck Taylor

* The Righteous vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

* Diamante vs. Leila Gray

* El Desperado vs. Willie Mack

* Roppongi Vice vs. House of Torture

* Lucha Bros, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander vs. Gringo Loco, Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen