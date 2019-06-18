– Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO will defend their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and PJ Black at ROH Best in the World on June 28.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King) will put their titles on the line against LifeBlood’s Mark Haskins and “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams and their partner PJ Black at the Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore on June 28.

Villain Enterprises, who won the six-man titles from The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) in March, are the longest-reigning current titleholders in ROH and are undefeated in six-man tag matches.

Haskins, Williams and Black have only teamed together once, but they were impressive in defeating Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom and Ryan Nova) on this past weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

A few weeks prior, Black told Haskins and Williams that he would have their backs while LifeBlood is not at full strength (Juice Robinson and Bandido were in Japan at the time and David Finlay is injured), and he proved to be a man of his word. After Bully Ray, Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery attacked Haskins and Williams, Black came out to help the LifeBlood members. He held his own at first before falling victim to the numbers game and getting powerbombed through a table by Bully.

Will Haskins, Williams and Black get their first taste of gold in ROH? Or will Villain Enterprises continue to dominate the six-man tag division?

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD (LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING ON HONORCLUB)

FRIDAY, JUNE 28TH

BELL TIME @ 8 PM EASTERN

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. JEFF COBB

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (MARTY SCURLL, PCO, BRODY KING) vs. LIFEBLOOD (MARK HASKINS & TRACY WILLIAMS) & PJ BLACK

GRUDGE TAG TEAM MATCH JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. NWA WORLDS CHAMPION NICK ALDIS & NWA NATIONAL CHAMPION COLT CABANA

FLIP GORDON vs. RUSH

DALTON CASTLE vs. DRAGON LEE

WOH WORLD CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN AND JENNY ROSE vs. THE ALLURE (ANGELINA LOVE AND MANDY LEON w/VELVET SKY)

PURE RULES MATCH

SILAS YOUNG vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM