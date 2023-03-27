wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Title Match Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard Of Honor Image Credit: ROH

The Embassy will defend their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships at Supercard Of Honor this week. Tony Khan announced on Monday that the champions will face AR Fox, Blake Christian, & Metalik with their championships on the line.

Khan wrote:

“This Friday, 3/31
ROH Supercard of Honor PPV
Los Angeles, CA

ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship
@briancagegmsi/@thekaun/@ToaLiona vs
@ARealFoxx/@_BlakeChristian/@Mascaradorada24

After their altercations on ROH TV, The Embassy defend the titles Friday vs AR Fox/Blake/Metalik!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Supercard of Honor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading