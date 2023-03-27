Six-Man Tag Title Match Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

The Embassy will defend their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships at Supercard Of Honor this week. Tony Khan announced on Monday that the champions will face AR Fox, Blake Christian, & Metalik with their championships on the line.

Khan wrote:

“This Friday, 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor PPV

Los Angeles, CA ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship

@briancagegmsi/@thekaun/@ToaLiona vs

@ARealFoxx/@_BlakeChristian/@Mascaradorada24 After their altercations on ROH TV, The Embassy defend the titles Friday vs AR Fox/Blake/Metalik!”