Six-Man Tag Title Match Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor
The Embassy will defend their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships at Supercard Of Honor this week. Tony Khan announced on Monday that the champions will face AR Fox, Blake Christian, & Metalik with their championships on the line.
Khan wrote:
After their altercations on ROH TV, The Embassy defend the titles Friday vs AR Fox/Blake/Metalik!”
