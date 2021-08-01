wrestling / News

Six Matches Announced For This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Including Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson

July 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a main event of Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson. Here’s the lineup:

* Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Bear Bronson (w/ Bear Boulder)
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends)
* Dani Jordyn vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Lee Johnson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) vs. Marcus Kross
* Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk
* Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)

You can find spoilers for the episode HERE.

