Six Matches Announced For This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Including Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson
All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a main event of Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson. Here’s the lineup:
* Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Bear Bronson (w/ Bear Boulder)
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends)
* Dani Jordyn vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Lee Johnson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) vs. Marcus Kross
* Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk
* Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)
Monday's main event on #AEWDarkElevation, @bearbronsonBC of #BearCountry with @bear_boulder takes on @DarbyAllin with @Sting in his corner!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation Mondays at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/0dYZwBlITF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2021
Monday on a new #AEWDarkElevation:
– @YukaSakazaki v @DaniJordyn
– @BigShottyLee v @themarcuskross
– @Thee_Red_Velvet v @angelica_risk
– @jgrillo23 + @hknott12 v #TheFactory's @aaronsolow + @Mr_Freakbeast
Watch #AEWDarkElevation Mondays at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/IjIL0YkcR1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2021
This Monday on #AEWDarkElevation: @ashley_damboise faces The Galaxy's Greatest Alien @callmekrisstat (w/ @orangecassidy, @SexyChuckieT and @WheelerYuta).
Watch #AEWDarkElevation Mondays at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Ntl1OBKDqo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2021
You can find spoilers for the episode HERE.