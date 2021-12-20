wrestling / News
Six Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube.
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Kaun
* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Jessica James, Gigi Rey, & Lady Bird Monroe
* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Thunder Rosa vs. Amber Rodriguez
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)
* Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & 10)
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Issues Statement: ‘My Relationship Ending Had Nothing to Do With Anyone Else’
- Backstage Update on Mustafa Ali Not Appearing on WWE SmackDown in Chicago
- Buff Bagwell on Joining the nWo, Turning Down Offer to be Inducted as Part of Group in WWE HOF
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him