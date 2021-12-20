wrestling / News

Six Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation logo

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube.

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Kaun
* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Jessica James, Gigi Rey, & Lady Bird Monroe
* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Thunder Rosa vs. Amber Rodriguez
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)
* Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & 10)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading