Six Matches Announced For Tuesday’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced six matches for this week’s AEW Dark featuring Powerhouse Hobbs, Max Caster, and more. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs on Tuesday via YouTube:

* Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels

* Joey Janela vs. Will Allday

* RYZIN & John Skyler vs. SCU

* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Ashley & Steff MK

* Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace

This Tuesday Night I hope Christian Cage watches me take over the Emp Bruhs Kingdom #AEWDark #ImBoutThatActionBoss pic.twitter.com/FThtdPov7i — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) April 18, 2021

You gonna try to roast me? Have you seen BTE? “Here, tell these people something they don't know about me” pic.twitter.com/nC7fltXq79 — Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) April 18, 2021