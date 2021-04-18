wrestling / News

Six Matches Announced For Tuesday’s AEW Dark

April 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

AEW has announced six matches for this week’s AEW Dark featuring Powerhouse Hobbs, Max Caster, and more. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs on Tuesday via YouTube:

* Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels
* Joey Janela vs. Will Allday
* RYZIN & John Skyler vs. SCU
* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Ashley & Steff MK
* Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace

