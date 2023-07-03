wrestling / News
Six Matches Reportedly Planned For WWE SummerSlam
WWE reportedly has six matches planned thus far for WWE SummerSlam. F4W Online reports that the following matches are currently planned for the show, which takes place on August 5th from Detroit, Michigan:
* Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
* Gunther vs Drew McIntyre
* Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
The report also notes that Logan Paul will have an “in-ring showcase” but it’s not yet clear who his match will be against. Most of these matches were alluded to in developments at Money in the Bank, such as Baszler turning on Rousey and Drew McIntyre showing up to confront Gunther.
