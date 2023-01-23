Six Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. They include:

* Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade

* The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon

* Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok

* Rush & Preston Vance vs. Papacito Blanco & Papacito Negro

* Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois