Six Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

January 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. They include:

* Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade
* The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon
* Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok
* Rush & Preston Vance vs. Papacito Blanco & Papacito Negro
* Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois

