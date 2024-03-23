wrestling / News

Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the matches below for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifying Match: New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai
* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly
* Jade Cargill makes debut as Smackdown star

