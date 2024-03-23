Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced the matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the matches below for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifying Match: New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma

* Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly

* Jade Cargill makes debut as Smackdown star