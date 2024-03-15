wrestling / News
Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifiers Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced two qualifying matches for the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40 for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The company announced on Friday that New Catch Republic will face Pretty Deadly, while Legado Del Fantasma will take on LWO. The winners of the two matches will advance to the six-team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:
* Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifying Match: New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly
* Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Legado Del Fantasma vs. LWO
* Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
* Rey Mysterio return
* Roman Reigns & The Rock appear
