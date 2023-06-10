Six-Person Mixed Tag Added To Next Week’s AEW Rampage, Several In-Ring Debuts Set

During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, a six-person mixed tag team match was announced for next week’s episode. The match will feature the AEW in-ring debuts of an unlikely group of people. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will team with the debuting Karen Jarrett to face Mark Briscoe and the debuting Aubrey Edwards and Papa Briscoe.

According to Cagematch, this will be the second match ever for both Karen and Aubrey. Karen’s last match was at TNA Sacrifice 2011, when she teamed with her husband for a loss to Chyna and Kurt Angle. Edwards, meanwhile, teamed with Dexter Beckett at at 3-2-1 Battle vs. The World 2019 in a loss to The Legion of Gloom.

Papa Briscoe has teamed with his sons before, most notably at ROH Final Battle 2010 when they beat Shane Hagadorn, Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli.