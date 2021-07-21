wrestling / News
Six-Person Tag Match Set For Impact Wrestling
July 20, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary will see a six-person tag match go down. Impact announced on Tuesday that Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood, who lost to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green at the PPV, will team up with Sam Beale to face Cardona, Green, and Jake Something.
Impact Wrestling takes place Thursday on AXS TV and Twitch.
.@Myers_Wrestling, @sambeale23 and @TenilleDashwood face @TheMattCardona, @JakeSomething_ and @ImChelseaGreen THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Qsx4anstMH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2021