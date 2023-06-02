wrestling / News
Six-Person Tag Team Match Confirmed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed a mixed six-person tag team match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. The Dyad and Ava Raine will team up against The Diamond Mine. Here is the updated lineup:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal
* Ilja Dragunov returns
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. The Diamond Mine
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
✌️ #Schism takes on #DiamondMine in a Six-Person Tag Team Match
👊 @EddyThorpe_WWE battles it out with @damonkempwwe
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/VrKUWd4o3a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent
- Bret Hart Names His All-Time Favorite Match Of His, Why It’s Hard To Do So