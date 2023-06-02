Six-Person Tag Team Match Confirmed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has confirmed a mixed six-person tag team match for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. The Dyad and Ava Raine will team up against The Diamond Mine. Here is the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. The Diamond Mine