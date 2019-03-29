wrestling / News
WWE News: Six Superstars Who Could Be The Next Mr. Wrestlemania, Xavier Woods Hypes UUDD Championship Finals, The Rock Reveals The Man Behind His Fitness Regimen
March 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new edition of ‘List This’, which looks at six superstars that could take the title of ‘Mr. Wrestlemania’, which was once held by Shawn Michaels.
https://youtu.be/Pg7xChtDA8w
– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods hyping the UUDD Championship Finals, which happen on April 4.
– The Rock has posted a new video to introduce fans to the man who handles his nutrition regimen.
