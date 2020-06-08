wrestling / News

WWE News: Six Things to Know Before Raw, Full Cena vs. Rated RKO Handicap Match From 2007

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE Now’s preview of tonight’s Raw is online, with six things you should know before the show. You can see it below:

– WWE has posted the following handicap match from the April 16th, 2007 Raw in which John Cena battled Rated RKO, aka Edge and Randy Orton:

