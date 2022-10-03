Six-Woman Tag Match Added to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Threatens To Knock Out Britt Baker

All Elite Wrestling has announced a six-woman tag team match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary episode. Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale will face Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. The babyface team will have Saraya in their corner, who warned Baker to stay away from her.

She wrote: “Stay away from me @RealBrittBaker I’ll knock you tf out.”

The updated lineup includes:

* RUSH vs. Hangman Page

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Luchasaurus vs. TBD

* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day

* Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Serena Deeb