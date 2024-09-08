Six-Woman Tag Match Added To WWE Raw

WWE has announced a six-woman tag team match for this week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria will team with a mysterio partner against the Pure Fusion Collective.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on USA Network, is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Pure Fusion Collective vs. Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA

* Bret Hart to appear