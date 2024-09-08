wrestling / News
Six-Woman Tag Match Added To WWE Raw
WWE has announced a six-woman tag team match for this week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria will team with a mysterio partner against the Pure Fusion Collective.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on USA Network, is:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union
* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Pure Fusion Collective vs. Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA
* Bret Hart to appear
Who will the MYSTERY partner be tomorrow night on #WWERaw?! @ZelinaVegaWWE & @Real_Valkyria must be cookin' something here… 👀 pic.twitter.com/dslTBYfcJe
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2024
