wrestling / News

Six-Woman Tag Match Added To WWE Raw

September 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 9-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a six-woman tag team match for this week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria will team with a mysterio partner against the Pure Fusion Collective.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on USA Network, is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union
* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Pure Fusion Collective vs. Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA
* Bret Hart to appear

