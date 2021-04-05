Six-Woman Tag Team Match Added to Thursday’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that a six-woman tag team match has been added to Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. This will be the first episode after the recently announced move to Thursday night. In the match, Nevaeh will team with Tenille Dashwood and Alisha against Jordynne Grace, Rosemary & Havok. Here’s the updated lineup

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards

* Alisha, Nevaeh & Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok, Jordynne Grace & Rosemary

* Chris Sabin vs. Deaner

* Sami Callihan & TBD vs. XXXL