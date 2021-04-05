wrestling / News
Six-Woman Tag Team Match Added to Thursday’s Impact Wrestling
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that a six-woman tag team match has been added to Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. This will be the first episode after the recently announced move to Thursday night. In the match, Nevaeh will team with Tenille Dashwood and Alisha against Jordynne Grace, Rosemary & Havok. Here’s the updated lineup
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards
* Alisha, Nevaeh & Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok, Jordynne Grace & Rosemary
* Chris Sabin vs. Deaner
* Sami Callihan & TBD vs. XXXL
.@MrsAIPAlisha, @nevaehOi4k and @TenilleDashwood face @JordynneGrace, @FearHavok and @WeAreRosemary THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/D9oqQb2QBj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on AEW Plans to Regain Women’s Viewing Audience
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length
- Seth Rollins Comments on Graphic Showing ‘Engaged to Becky Lynch’ as ‘Top Accomplishment’
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Ultimate Warrior Squashing Triple H At WrestleMania 12, Warrior Wanting Match Changed